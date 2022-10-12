France to deliver anti-air systems to Ukraine in coming weeks - Macron















PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - France will deliver radar and air defence systems to Ukraine in the coming weeks, in particular to help Ukraine protest itself from drone attacks, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview on France 2 television, Macron did not give details on what type of anti-aircraft missiles or how many would be delivered. Paris has previously supplied Mistral shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

Reporting by Michel Rose, Tassilo Hummels and John Irish











