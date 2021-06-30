Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
France expects sanctions against Hungary over anti-LGBT law -minister

French minister for European affairs Clement Beaune answers journalists as he arrives at a General Affairs meeting in Luxembourg June 22, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Wednesday he expected a form of sanctions against Hungary over Hungary's anti-LGBT law.

Beaune also said he was not in favour of kicking Hungary out of the European Union, reiterating earlier comments to this effect from French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I am not in favour of Hungary being kicked out of the European Union", he told RTL radio.

Last week, European Union leaders confronted their peer, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, over Hungary's new anti-LGBT law, stressing their commitment to defending gay rights and piling pressure on Budapest to step back. read more

