Europe
France finds bird flu at turkey farm in west, industry group says
1 minute read
PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - France has detected highly pathogenic bird flu on a farm in the west of the country, marking the first outbreak in the region, poultry industry group Anvol said on Monday, citing a local government publication.
The outbreak was found at a farm of about 13,000 turkeys in Beaufou in the Vendee department, Anvol Director Yann Nedelec told Reuters.
Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.