France finds bird flu at turkey farm in west, industry group says

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - France has detected highly pathogenic bird flu on a farm in the west of the country, marking the first outbreak in the region, poultry industry group Anvol said on Monday, citing a local government publication.

The outbreak was found at a farm of about 13,000 turkeys in Beaufou in the Vendee department, Anvol Director Yann Nedelec told Reuters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.