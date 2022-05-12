France 'fully supports' Finland's choice to join NATO - Elysee

France's President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday told his Finnish counterpart that France fully supported the country's choice to join NATO, the Elysee presidential office said in a statement.

Finland must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay", its president and prime minister said on Thursday, in a historic policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.