France 'fully supports' Finland's choice to join NATO - Elysee
PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday told his Finnish counterpart that France fully supported the country's choice to join NATO, the Elysee presidential office said in a statement.
Finland must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay", its president and prime minister said on Thursday, in a historic policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Hugh Lawson
