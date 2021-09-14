Skip to main content

France gains EU okay for 3 bln euro scheme to help virus-hit companies

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021.

BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday approved a 3-billion-euro ($3.6 billion) French scheme to provide debt and capital support to virus-hit companies.

Called the Transition Fund for enterprises affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the scheme includes subordinated and participating loans and recapitalisation measures, in particular hybrid capital instruments and preferred shares without voting rights.

Up to 100 companies are expected to benefit from the measure. The EU competition enforcer said the scheme complied with the looser EU state aid rules adopted since the start of the pandemic to help governments prop up virus-hit companies.

