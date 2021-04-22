Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeFrance, Germany ask for more time to consider EU legal action against AstraZeneca- diplomats

Reuters
1 minute read

Germany and France have asked for more time to think whether to take AstraZeneca to court for its cuts in supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, two diplomats said on Thursday, noting that most EU states supported the legal action.

The diplomats, who asked not to be named, said the discussion on the possible legal action was held at a meeting with the EU Commission on Wednesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · April 21, 2021 · 4:53 PM UTCPutin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’

President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday not to cross Russia's "red lines", saying Moscow would respond swiftly and harshly to any provocations and those responsible would regret it.

EuropeRussia arrests over 1,700 at rallies for hunger-striking Navalny
EuropeEven in his home town, Germans uninspired by ‘try hard’ Laschet
EuropeEurope clinches deal on wide-ranging climate law to speed emissions cuts
EuropeCOVID-free Greek 'secluded paradise' waits for tourists to return