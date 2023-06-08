France had rejected asylum demand made by Annecy knife attacker -minister















PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - France had rejected earlier this month an asylum demand made by the man behind the knife attack earlier on Thursday in the French town of Annecy, said French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Darmanin also told TF1 news that the Syrian refugee arrested over the attack had 'certain Christian religious insignia' upon him. He had obtained asylum in Sweden 10 years ago, and made asylum requests in Switzerland and Italy as well, added Darmanin.

Reporting by Nicolas Delame, Tangi Salaun, Sudip Kar-Gupta











