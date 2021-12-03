France has evacuated over 300 people from Afghanistan - for min

Taliban soldiers stand in front of a sign at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 9, 2021. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - France has carried out an evacuation mission in Afghanistan, taking 258 Afghans as well as 11 French and some 60 Dutch nationals and an unspecified number of people linked to them out of the country, the French foreign ministry said on Friday.

The operation was organised with help from Qatar, the statement said.

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Tassilo Hummel

