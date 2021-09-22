Skip to main content

Europe

France has no plans to ease COVID health pass restrictions at this stage -Attal

1 minute read

People jog on the Passerelle Simone de Beauvoir, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Paris, France, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - France has no plans at this stage to ease health pass restrictions set up to rein in a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal also told a news conference after a cabinet meeting that the COVID health situation was improving in France.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 11:19 AM UTC

Canaries volcano lava gushes towards sea, eruption goes on

Lava poured from an erupting volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma for a fourth day on Wednesday, blanketing houses and fields, a day after people with homes on the path of the molten rock were allowed back briefly to recover belongings.

Europe
Aide to Ukraine's president survives assassination attempt
Europe
Divided Swiss to vote on same-sex marriage after fraught campaign
Europe
EXCLUSIVE Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns
Europe
German would-be kingmaker sees legal cannabis but little else with SPD/Greens alliance