France has no plans to ease COVID health pass restrictions at this stage -Attal
PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - France has no plans at this stage to ease health pass restrictions set up to rein in a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.
Attal also told a news conference after a cabinet meeting that the COVID health situation was improving in France.
