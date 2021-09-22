France has no plans to ease COVID health pass restrictions at this stage -Attal

People jog on the Passerelle Simone de Beauvoir, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Paris, France, August 1, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - France has no plans at this stage to ease health pass restrictions set up to rein in a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal also told a news conference after a cabinet meeting that the COVID health situation was improving in France.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.