France to help small businesses pay high energy bills - PM















PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The French government will partially cover power prices exceeding 325 euros per megawatt-hour to help small and mid-sized companies that are struggling to pay soaring energy bills, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Thursday.

"We will cover half of the sum exceeding a reference price (of 325 euros", Borne told a news conference.

($1 = 1.0015 euros)

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel











