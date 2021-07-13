Europe
France to hold presidential election in April 2022 - spokesman
PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - The first round of France's presidential election will be held on April 10 next year, with the second round scheduled on April 24, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday.
Legislative elections will take place on June 12 and June 19, he added.
President Emmanuel Macron was elected to a five-year mandate on May 7, 2017 and took office on May 14.
