France to hold presidential election in April 2022 - spokesman

A voter casts a ballot at a polling station in Le Touquet, France for the second round of regional elections on June 27, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - The first round of France's presidential election will be held on April 10 next year, with the second round scheduled on April 24, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday.

Legislative elections will take place on June 12 and June 19, he added.

President Emmanuel Macron was elected to a five-year mandate on May 7, 2017 and took office on May 14.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; writing John Irish; Editing by Jon Boyle

