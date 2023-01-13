France hoping to deliver AMX 10-RC tanks to Ukraine in two months' time -minister
PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - France is hoping to deliver 'AMX 10-RC' light combat tanks to Ukraine in two months' time, French armed forces minister Sebastien Lecornu said in a statement on Friday.
The statement contained a summary of a phone conversation he had on Jan. 12 with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, in which France also reiterated its general support for Ukraine.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
