Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeFrance to impose 10-day quarantine for travellers coming from Brazil

Reuters
2 minutes read

A man walks inside a Terminal at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy near Paris as France closed its borders to travellers outside European Union due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

France will order a strict 10-day quarantine for all travellers coming from Brazil starting April 24, the prime minister's office said on Saturday, in a bid to prevent the spread of a coronavirus variant first found in the South American county.

France decided this week to suspend all flights to and from Brazil. The measure will be extended until April 23, the prime minister's office said in the same statement. read more

Starting April 24, only people residing in France or holding a French or European Union passport will be allowed to fly to the country.

The government will impose a 10-day quarantine on all travellers upon arrival, the prime minister's office said, and authorities will make checks before and after the flight that the travellers made the proper arrangements to isolate themselves.

The police will also be used to ensure the quarantine is respected, it said. Prior to boarding on the plane, authorised travellers will be required to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that is less than 36 hours old.

The same measures will also gradually be put in place by April 24 for people returning from Argentina, Chile and South Africa, where the presence of other coronavirus variants were detected, the prime minister's office said.

A 10-day quarantine will also be imposed on travellers coming from the French Guiana, an overseas department of France on the northeast coast of South America.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 1:15 AM UTCCzechs expel Russian embassy staff, PM says suspected Russian link in arms depot explosion

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 staff from the Russian embassy due to suspicion Russian intelligence services were involved in an arms depot explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Saturday.

EuropeFrance to impose 10-day quarantine for travellers coming from Brazil
EuropeRussia and Belarus detain two Lukashenko critics, one a dual US citizen
EuropeRussia beefs up warship presence in Black Sea as Ukraine tensions simmer
EuropeRussia and Ukraine to expel a diplomat each as tensions simmer