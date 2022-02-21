French, Russian foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine in Paris on Friday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks as French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian looks on during a meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in Moscow, Russia, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The French and Russian foreign ministers will meet in Paris on Friday to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, the French foreign ministry said on Monday, provided no Russian invasion of Ukraine has taken place in the meantime.

Russia's Sergei Lavrov has accepted the invitation from French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting will involve "preparatory consultations" ahead of a possible summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, it said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said Biden and Putin had agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades. read more

Russia's military said on Monday that Ukrainian saboteurs had tried to enter Russian territory in armed vehicles, an accusation dismissed as "fake news" by Kyiv amid Western accusations that Moscow could fabricate a pretext to invade. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Dominique Vidalon Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.