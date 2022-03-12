France to launch fourth COVID shot for over-80s, PM says

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - France is to start offering a fourth COVID-19 vaccination shot to people over 80 years old who had their previous booster dose more than three months ago, French Prime Minister Jean Castex told daily Le Parisien in an interview published on Saturday.

The prime minister had said in January that France was ready to launch a campaign for fourth vaccine shots, or second booster, as soon as health authorities gave the green light. read more

In the interview with Le Parisien, Castex said a rebound in coronavirus infections would not change the government's plans to ease COVID restrictions from Monday, since pressure on French hospitals continued to ease. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.