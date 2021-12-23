Europe
France to launch litigation on post-Brexit fishing licences in early Jan. - minister
PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Litigation against Britain on the issue of post-Brexit fishing licences will be kicked-off in early January, French Europe Minister Clement Beaune told France 2 television on Thursday.
There will be a high-profile meeting with EU representatives on Jan. 4, Beaune said, adding that litigation at a special tribunal put in place by the Brexit accords will start in "the very first days of January".
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Mathieu Rosemain
