France to launch litigation on post-Brexit fishing licences in early Jan. - minister

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Litigation against Britain on the issue of post-Brexit fishing licences will be kicked-off in early January, French Europe Minister Clement Beaune told France 2 television on Thursday.

There will be a high-profile meeting with EU representatives on Jan. 4, Beaune said, adding that litigation at a special tribunal put in place by the Brexit accords will start in "the very first days of January".

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Mathieu Rosemain

