France, in letter to Boris Johnson, rejects idea of joint border patrol in Channel

French police patrol the Slack dunes, the day after 27 migrants died when their dinghy deflated as they attempted to cross the English Channel, in Wimereux, near Calais, France, November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex told his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, that he rejected the idea of a joint British-French patrol in the English Channel to fight illegal migration, a letter obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday.

"France is ready to pursue our operational cooperation with the United Kingdom", the letter said, but added:

"We cannot accept (...) that British police or military patrol at our coast. It's a matter of our sovereignty."

Boris Johnson earlier this month suggested a joint coast patrol in a letter he sent to French President Emmanuel after 27 migrants lost their lives as the tried to reach British shores.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.