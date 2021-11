French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune shakes hands with British Brexit Minister David Frost during their meeting in Paris, France November 4, 2021 in this handout picture obtained from social media. H. Serraz/French Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - France will continue its dialogue with London over post-Brexit fishing licenses for a few days before measures will be taken, European Affaires Minister Clement Beaune said in the French senate on Wednesday.

Reporting by Bertrand Boucey Writing by GV De Clercq Editing by Catherine Evans

