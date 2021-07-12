Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
France to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for health workers - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a screen as he addresses the nation about the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Boulogne Billancourt, France, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that in order to fight a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic, vaccination against the disease will be made mandatory for all health staff and other workers who come into contact with vulnerable patients.

He added that from Sept.15 there would be controls and sanctions.

"If we don't act now, case numbers and hospital numbers will rise," he said in a televised speech. read more

Reporting by Michel Rose Writing by Geert De Clercq

