France makes COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults

French Health Minister Olivier Veran speaks during a news conference on the the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation in France and upcoming new governmental measures to curb the spread of the virus, in Paris, France November 25, 2021. Thomas Coex/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran confirmed on Thursday that COVID-19 booster shots will be made available to all adults starting this week-end, with the government hoping that the move will help contain a new wave of the disease.

Veran also said during a news conference that the delay between a full vaccination programme and a booster shot will be shortened to five months instead of six.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

