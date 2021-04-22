EuropeFrance may grant early COVID vaccine access to obese people, says minister
1 minute read
French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday the authorities were considering granting early access to COVID-19 vaccine to people suffering from obesity, adding that this should be put in place starting from mid-May.
During a news conference, he also said that from Monday people who lived with someone at higher COVID-19 risk category would also get access to vaccine.
