PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - France reported 261,481 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Thursday, less than the record of more than 332,000 on Wednesday, but the seven-day moving average of new cases rose well above 200,000 for the first time since the start of the epidemic.

Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese

