France to offer 100 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Rescuers remove debris in the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - France will offer 100 million euros ($111 million) in financial aid to populations hit by conflict in Ukraine, the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said the aid was aimed at relieving the humanitarian crisis caused by the invasion by Russia and in response to a request by Ukraine.

A first shipment of 33 tonnes of aid, mainly tents, blankets, hygiene kits and sleeping bags, arrived in Poland on Sunday evening and was handed over to the Ukrainian authorities on Monday.

($1 = 0.8972 euros)

Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Edmund Blair

