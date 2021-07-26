Europe
France passes 40 million mark for first doses of COVID-19 jab
1 minute read
PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Forty million people in France have now received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Tweet on Monday.
Macron said that amounted to nearly 60% of the population, and that 4 million of the vaccinations had been administered in the past two weeks.
Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.