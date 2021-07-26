Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
France passes 40 million mark for first doses of COVID-19 jab

People wait to be given a COVID-19 vaccine in Nice, France, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Forty million people in France have now received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Tweet on Monday.

Macron said that amounted to nearly 60% of the population, and that 4 million of the vaccinations had been administered in the past two weeks.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

