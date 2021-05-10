Skip to main content

EuropeFrance pledges tougher jail terms for police assailants

Reuters
1 minute read

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, wearing a protective face mask, attends the questions to the government session before a final vote on controversial climate change bill at the National Assembly in Paris, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

France plans tougher sentences for violent attacks on police, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday, as the government responds to public outrage over two recent officers' killings.

Anyone receiving a life sentence for a serious crime against law enforcement will serve a 30-year mandatory jail term before any eligibility for parole, under the proposals unveiled after a meeting between Castex and police unions.

The announcement came as police said they had arrested two people over the shooting of an officer during a drugs bust in the city of Avignon last week. read more

That killing and the April murder of a police employee by a recently radicalised Islamist in Rambouillet, near Paris, have stoked public fears around crime and terrorism that already loom large over France's 2022 presidential election.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 3:32 PM UTCUN says Europe needs more efficient mechanisms to handle migrant arrivals

Europe could easily manage hundreds of migrants arriving on its shores if it had more predictable state-led systems to deal with such matters, the U.N.'s refugees chief said, pointing to the arrival of hundreds on Italy's Lampedusa island at the weekend.

EuropeEU executive says member states should help Italy with migrant relocation
EuropeEurope dares to reopen as 200 millionth vaccine dose delivered
EuropeItaly's La Scala reopens to public after 7-month pandemic-led closure
EuropeEU to launch new legal action against AstraZeneca over vaccine deliveries