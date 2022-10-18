France probes murder of 12-year-old girl in Paris

Flowers and messages are displayed outside the building where a 12-year-old schoolgirl Lola lived, who was brutally killed and whose body was stuffed in a trunk in the 19th district in Paris, France, October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes















PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French police are investigating the murder of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found last week near her home in eastern Paris and a young suspect has been detained, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday.

The suspect was a woman under 25 who had been staying in France illegally, he said.

"The suspect ... is not already known to the police. She is under 25 years of age. She regularly came over on to our national territory as a student. About a month ago, she was told to leave our national territory," Darmanin told RTL radio.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

He did not give further details. Newspapers, citing police and judicial sources, said the suspect was Algerian.

The Paris prosecutor's department said the girl's body was discovered late on Friday near her home in the 19th Arrondissement.

Lawyer Alexandre Silva, representing the suspect, told BFM TV that he could not comment on the case.

(This story has been corrected to fix suspect's age to under 25 years, not 20)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Thomas Denis and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Nick Macfie











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.