France to provide defensive military equipment to Ukraine - army spokesman

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - France has decided to send defensive military equipment to Ukraine to support the country against Russia's invasion, a French army spokesman said on Saturday, adding that the issue of sending offensive arms was still under consideration.

"You can imagine that shipping the equipment is complicated at the moment", a spokesman for the French army's Chief of Staff told reporters at a briefing.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Gareth Jones

