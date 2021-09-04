Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
France to push for deal on tax reform details at next G20 meeting - minister

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference after a meeting with business federations about when crisis support measures should be wound down, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 4 (Reuters) - France will do its best to reach a deal at next G20 meeting on the technical parameters for a global tax reform, which aims to change the way large companies are taxed, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday.

Asked whether he was confident that the new U.S. administration could win U.S. Congress approval on the global tax reform in the short term, Le Marie said that U.S. Treasury head Janet Yellen had showed optimism on the issue.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

