France reduces delay to get third COVID-19 booster shot to four months

A medical worker prepares a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Nice, France, November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - France will reduce the delay between the second and third COVID-19 vaccination injection from five to four months from January, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday.

He also said that major public parties and fireworks will be banned on New Year's eve and recommended that people - even if vaccinated - take a self-test before getting together for year-end parties.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Diane Craft

