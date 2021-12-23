Europe
France to report around 88,000 new COVID cases Thursday -health minister
1 minute read
1/2
PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - France will report around 88,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases later on Thursday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, adding these figures would be the worst the country has seen since the pandemic began in 2020.
"Today's figures are not good," Veran told reporters.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Juliette Jabkhiro, editing by Mark Heinrich
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.