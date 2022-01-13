France reports 305,322 new coronavirus cases

A medical worker administers a nasal swab to a patient at the Theatre de Verdure transformed into a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing center in Nice, France, January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - France reported 305,322 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, down from a high of nearly 370,000 on Tuesday but the seven-day moving average of new cases continued rising to nearly 294,000, health ministry data showed.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units fell by 46 to 3,939, marking the first fall in a month. France also reported a total of 99,318 coronavirus deaths in hospitals, up by 225.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.