People queue for COVID-19 tests in front of a testing booth outside a pharmacy in Paris amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in France, January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - France on Friday registered 328,214 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, around 70,000 more than on the previous day but still slightly below the historic record of 332,252 new cases reached on Wednesday, official data showed.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel

