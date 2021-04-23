Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeFrance reports 5,962 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units

Reuters
1 minute read

A medical staff member, wearing protective gear, works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at the hospital in Valenciennes, France, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

French health authorities reported that 5,962 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Friday, 19 fewer than a day earlier, but the figure remains at a very high level as the country prepares to exit its third lockdown.

The total number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell for a fourth consecutive day, by 196 to 30,438.

France also reported 32,340 new confirmed cases, with the increase of 4.15% compared to last Friday the lowest week-on-week rise since mid-March.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that the peak of the third wave now seemed to be "behind us".

He said the country will lift domestic travel restrictions from May 3 but a 7 p.m. curfew will remain in place until the epidemic is under control.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 6:35 PM UTCU.S. seeing some Russian personnel withdrawing but still early, official says

The United States is seeing some Russian personnel withdrawing after a huge buildup near Ukraine but it is still early and Moscow's announcement of its redeployment alone is "insufficient to give us comfort," a senior U.S. defense official told Reuters on Friday.

EuropeBiden to travel to UK, Belgium in June -White House
EuropeAttacker fatally stabs police employee near Paris, Macron calls it terrorism
EuropeUkraine says withdrawal of Russian troops is not enough to resolve conflict in Donbass

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that withdrawal of Russian military forces from the border with Ukraine could ease tensions but the step alone would not stop the escalation or the conflict in the eastern Donbass region.

EuropeLifting lockdown brings surge of activity for UK companies - PMI