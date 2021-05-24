French hospitals recorded 66 COVID-19 deaths over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, a further decline from the previous day's seven-month low of 70.

The fatalities increased the hospital death toll to 82,296 since the start of the pandemic.

France also reported 2,229 new confirmed cases of the virus on Monday, the last day of a long public holiday weekend that may have slowed testing.

That compared with 9,704 new cases reported on Sunday, when the one-week rolling daily average fell below 13,000 for the first time since late last year.

Hospitals admitted 260 new COVID-19 patients over the last 24 hours, the data also showed.

