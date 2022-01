People, wearing protective face masks, stand in front of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing center in Nantes, France, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Almost 400 people in France who were hospitalised due to a COVID-19 infection died over the past 24 hours, official data showed on Monday, a value not seen since April.

The death toll in French hospitals on Monday rose by 393 to 101,723.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.