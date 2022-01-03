Skip to main content
France reports close to 67,500 new daily COVID cases

A medical worker administers a nasal swab to a man at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing point in Paris, France, December 31, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - France on Monday reported 67,641 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, a figure much lower than a couple of days ago, when daily additional infections were over 200,000.

But reported cases always tend to dip on Monday and the 67,641 is a record for that day, and the tally is more than twice as high as one week ago.

The seven-day moving average of new cases in France, which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities, reached a new all-time high of 167,338, jumping almost fivefold in a month.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

