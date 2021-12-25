France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time

People wearing face masks walk in Nantes amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, December 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Dec 25 (Reuters) - France recorded a record high of 104,611 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, breaking the 100,000 threshold for the first time since the pandemic began as the omicron variant continued its rapid spread.

Health authorities said the number of COVID patients in intensive care went up by 28 to 3,282.

Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot; Editing by Richard Lough

