France reports over 217,000 new COVID-19 infections - health ministry
PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - France on Tuesday reported 217,480 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, a level unseen since early February.
1,538 people are currently in intensive care units, France's health ministry said, 5 more than on Monday.
