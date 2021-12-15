France looking into PCR COVID-19 test requirement for British travelers - government source

A medical personnel works at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at "Hopitaux Civils de Colmar" in Colmar, France, December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - France is considering introducing mandatory PCR tests for all travelers entering the country from Britain, where infections linked to the Omicron variant are surging, a French government source said on Wednesday.

No decision had yet been made, the source said. President Emmanuel Macron will convene senior ministers for a health 'defense council' on Friday.

News channel BFM TV earlier reported the government was looking into a PCR requirement for British travelers.

The latest figures released on Wednesday showed new COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom reached the highest daily level since the early 2020 start of the pandemic, with more than 78,000 reported. read more

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, writing by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Richard Lough

