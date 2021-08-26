Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
France to roll out COVID booster shots in nursing homes from Sept 12-13 -PM

People wait to be given a COVID-19 vaccine in Nice, France, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - France plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in nursing homes from September 12 or September 13 onwards, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, people aged over 65 and those will existing medical conditions will be able to book appointments for a booster shot from early September, Castex told RTL radio, adding there must be a six-month delay between the second and the third shot.

France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health watchdog on Tuesday recommended a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for those aged 65 and over and for those with existing medical conditions that could put at them serious harm from COVID. read more

