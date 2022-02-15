France: Russian retreat from Ukranian border would be positive sign

French Government's spokesperson Gabriel Attal speaks during a news conference to present French government 2021 budget following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - France has not yet verified whether Russia is pulling back some troops from Ukraine's border but if the information is correct, this would be a "positive sign", French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told journalists.

"If it is confirmed, this is a good thing," Attal said, adding: "This shows (...) we can continue the dialogue, that the path of diplomacy is a path on which we can move further."

Russia's defence ministry said earlier that some troops in the country's military districts adjacent to Ukraine were returning to their bases after completing drills, boosting the rouble on foreign exchange markets. read more

NATO's chief also welcomed signals that Russia may be looking for a diplomatic solution amid a military build-up on Ukraine's border but urged Moscow to demonstrate its will to act. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.