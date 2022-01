PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - An attempted coup in Burkina Faso and an earlier coup in Mali are no reason for France and its allies to end their security operation in the Sahel region against Islamist militants, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said in parliament on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.