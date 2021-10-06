Skip to main content

Europe

France says differences with Britain getting bigger

A French flag and a British national flag, known as the Union Jack, are seen in Violaines, France, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - France's foreign minister said on Wednesday that differences with Britain were getting bigger and it was up to London to provide proposals to improve relations between the two allies.

"It must be noted that the differences are strong and that they are gradually worsening," Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a parliamentary hearing. "We are waiting on their proposals. The ball is in their court."

Pope Francis said on Wednesday he was saddened and ashamed by the Catholic Church's inability to deal with sexual abuse of children in France and that the Church must make itself a "safe home for everyone".

