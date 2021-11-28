France says it will not be held hostage by British politics on migration

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin speaks during a meeting with Ministers in response to cross-Channel migration, in Calais, France, November 28, 2021. Francois Lo Presti/ Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - France is ready for a serious discussion with Britain on issues relating to illegal migration, but will not be held hostage to London's domestic politics, the country's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Speaking after a meeting with his German, Belgian and Dutch counterparts on Sunday, Darmanin said Britain had to assume responsibility by making itself less economically attractive for illegal migrants.

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency had agreed on Sunday to provide a plane from Dec. 1 to monitor France's northern coastline, he added.

Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; writing by John Irish; editing by Alexander Smith

