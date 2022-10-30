France says no basis to Russian accusations against Britain















PARIS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russian accusations that Britain participated in attacks against the Nord Stream gas pipeline and Russian navy ships in Crimea are without foundation, France's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The accusations formed part of Moscow's strategy "to turn attention away from its sole responsibility in the war of aggression that it is conducting against Ukraine," the ministry's deputy spokesperson said in a statement.

(This story has been refiled to transpose 'is' and 'it' in second paragraph)

