France says sanctions starting to have impact on Russia - govt spokesperson

Ukrainian biggest market Barabashovo is seen in fire after a shelling amid Russia?s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Friday sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine were starting to have a "real impact".

"We hope these sanctions will force (Russian President) Vladimir Putin to change his plans," Attal told BFM TV.

Earlier this week, European Union member states agreed on a fourth package of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.