France says to work with India to promote multilateral order

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks in Madrid, Spain, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - France's foreign affairs minister agreed with his Indian counterpart to work on a programme to promote "a truly multilateral international order," the French foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Jean-Yves Le Drian and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also agreed during a call to deepen their strategic partnership, "based on a relationship of political trust between two great sovereign nations of the Indo-Pacific," the ministry said in a statement.

France on Friday recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia after Canberra ditched a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of a partnership with Washington and London in the Indo-Pacific region. read more

