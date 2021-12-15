France sees number of COVID-19 patients in ICU at around 4,000 by Christmas holidays

Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at La Timone hospital in Marseille, as France is seeing an increase in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and hospitalisations, France, December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the government expects to see around 4,000 patients in intensive care with COVID-19 by the Christmas holidays.

He also told a news conference that the Omicron variant does not seem, at this stage, to cause more severe forms of the disease than the Delta variant.

On Tuesday, the health ministry had registered 2,792 COVID-19 patients in intensive care wards.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.