Europe

France sees talks with Russia as best way to resolve champagne row - minister

2 minute read

EPERNAY, France, July 9 (Reuters) - France sees continuing negotiations with Russia as the best way to resolve a dispute over champagne, French Trade Minister Franck Riester said on Friday.

Russia has adopted legislation which will require French producers to attach a label to the back of their bottles sold in Russia with the description "sparkling wine".

By contrast, domestic producers of what is known in Russia as "shampanskoye" will not have to attach any such label.

"We are still analysing the exact scope of this text, which is long, in Russian, with legal and linguistic subtleties," Riester said.

An employee arranges bottles of Russian sparkling wine at a supermarket in Moscow, Russia July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

"It's probably not just a problem for champagne but for other appellations such as cognac."

Shares in leading Russian producer Abrau-Durso (ABRD.MM) jumped after the law came into force.

The name "Champagne" has protected status in more than 120 countries, which reserve its use for sparkling wine from France's Champagne region.

The French government has warned it could seek redress through the World Trade Organization. read more

Reporting by Antony Paone Writing by Mathieu Rosemain Editing by Gareth Jones, Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

