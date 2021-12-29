France to set new daily record high of 208,000 new Covid cases - minister

People wearing protective face masks are pictured on a rainy winter day in the Montorgueil street, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France, December 27, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The French health ministry on Wednesday will report 208,000 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, a national and European record, Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers.

He said that every second two French people are being tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, France reported a new high of nearly 180,000 new confirmed cases over a 24-hour period.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten, writing by Geert De Clercq

