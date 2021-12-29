Europe
France to set new daily record high of 208,000 new Covid cases - minister
PARIS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The French health ministry on Wednesday will report 208,000 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, a national and European record, Health Minister Olivier Veran told lawmakers.
He said that every second two French people are being tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, France reported a new high of nearly 180,000 new confirmed cases over a 24-hour period.
Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten, writing by Geert De Clercq
